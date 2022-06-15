Temporary closure on I-94 tri-level exit ramp

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Interstate-94 west exit 349 ramp in Fargo will be temporarily closed due to maintenance beginning on Thursday, June 16.

The maintenance is scheduled overnight from 10:00 p.m. on June 16 to 4:00 a.m. on Friday, June 17.

Drivers should plan to use an alternate route at exit 349 while the maintenance is being completed.

For more information on road conditions across North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.