Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Temporary closure on I-94 tri-level exit ramp

I-94
I-94(MGN)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Interstate-94 west exit 349 ramp in Fargo will be temporarily closed due to maintenance beginning on Thursday, June 16.

The maintenance is scheduled overnight from 10:00 p.m. on June 16 to 4:00 a.m. on Friday, June 17.

Drivers should plan to use an alternate route at exit 349 while the maintenance is being completed.

For more information on road conditions across North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election Results
ND Primary Election Results
early morning office fire
Massive early morning fire devastates south Fargo office complex
Wings & Rings in West Fargo closes
Hail approx. 3 inches wide in Forbes.
Early-morning storms bring large hail
Horace arrest
UPDATE: Man arrested in Horace on felony murder warrant

Latest News

Election Results Delayed Due to Number of Contests on Ballot
Noon News June 15 - Part 2
Noon News June 15 - Part 2
Noon News June 15 - Part 1
Noon News June 15 - Part 1
Mr. Food – Dad's Beer Marinated Steak – June 15
Mr. Food – Dad's Beer Marinated Steak – June 15