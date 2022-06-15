Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Situation along highway 210 near Fergus Falls, MN

VNL Breaking News
VNL Breaking News(VNL)
By Jaycie Dodd
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Fergus Falls, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A situation involving ‘guns drawn’ is unfolding along Hwy. 210 and I-94 near exit 57 in Minnesota.

The original call came in around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 15 to the exit near Fergus Falls.

Local law enforcement agencies have not confirmed any information at the time of this publication.

Valley News Live has a team on the way to the scene.

Before scanner traffic indicated ‘guns drawn,’ dispatchers were talking about a possible police chase along I-94 heading toward Otter Tail County. According to scanner traffic, it was a stolen vehicle.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election Results
ND Primary Election Results
early morning office fire
Massive early morning fire devastates south Fargo office complex
Wings and Rings in West Fargo closes
Hail approx. 3 inches wide in Forbes.
Early-morning storms bring large hail
Horace arrest
UPDATE: Man arrested in Horace on felony murder warrant

Latest News

Election Results Delayed Due to Number of Contests on Ballot
The 47 cats were found stuck inside the van at a rest stop.
Dozens of cats rescued from hot van on MN highway
Theft graphic.
Police noticing increase in bike thefts downtown
NDT – Funny Headlines- June 15
NDT – Funny Headlines- June 15