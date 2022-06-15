Situation along highway 210 near Fergus Falls, MN

Fergus Falls, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A situation involving ‘guns drawn’ is unfolding along Hwy. 210 and I-94 near exit 57 in Minnesota.

The original call came in around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 15 to the exit near Fergus Falls.

Local law enforcement agencies have not confirmed any information at the time of this publication.

Valley News Live has a team on the way to the scene.

Before scanner traffic indicated ‘guns drawn,’ dispatchers were talking about a possible police chase along I-94 heading toward Otter Tail County. According to scanner traffic, it was a stolen vehicle.

