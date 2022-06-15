Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Secretary of State Steve Simon announces Minnesota Election Facts webpage

Website to give facts about Minnesota elections
Website to give facts about Minnesota elections(WGEM)
By Tom Overlie
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) – Concerned the information you’re getting this election season is accurate? Minnesota’s Secretary of State Steve Simon announced the launch of a webpage dedicated to election facts.

The site, Minnesota Election Facts, includes a step-by-step narrative of the elections process and a Fact and Fiction section that counteracts common rumors and misinformation about voting and elections in Minnesota.

Readers will walk away with a better understanding of the robust laws, rules, policies, and procedures that guide Minnesota elections.

“The new Minnesota Election Facts webpage explains the layers of safeguards in place for our elections and refutes some of the corrosive lies that have spread, threatening our democracy,said Simon.

The launch comes nine days before early voting begins on June 24 for the 2022 Statewide Primary Election and the Special Election in the First Congressional District, which is August 9.

The link to the website can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VNL Breaking News
UPDATE: Situation along highway 210 near Fergus Falls, MN
Election Results
ND Primary Election Results
Wings & Rings in West Fargo closes
Horace arrest
UPDATE: Man arrested in Horace on felony murder warrant
early morning office fire
Massive early morning fire devastates south Fargo office complex

Latest News

Adam Martin
From convicted to election: One candidate’s journey to Cass County Commission polls
10:00PM Sports June 15
10:00PM Sports June 15
elected june 15
10:00PM News June 15- Part 1
forecast june 15
10:00PM Weather June 15
downtown june 15
10:00PM News June 15- Part 2