Sanford has a new bone marrow transplant program

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Sanford Health in Fargo has a bone marrow transplant program.

It was completed in October 2021 but a ceremony was held Wednesday.

Since the program began, nine patients have successfully completed autologous transplants.

All nine patients are doing well.

Sanford Fargo will begin offering allogeneic bone marrow transplants later this fall.

This transplant is when patients received processed cells from a donor and have greater clinical complexity than autologous transplants.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.