Police noticing increase in bike thefts downtown

Theft graphic.
Theft graphic.(WLUC)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police in downtown Fargo have a serious warning for bike owners: lock up your rides with a secure lock.

Police say almost all theft calls for the downtown region in May were for stolen bikes.

Authorities say people are locking up their bikes, but not using their locks properly. This allows the thieves to remove the bike seat or wheel and take the rest of the bicycle with them.

If you own a bike, you can register your bike’s serial number. If it ever is stolen and recovered, you would then have a chance at getting your property back.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

