ND crash kills young man

Deadly crash graphic
Deadly crash graphic(VNL)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 28-year-old man is dead following a crash in northwest North Dakota.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says on Wednesday, June 15 around 1 a.m. they responded to a rollover along 90th St. NW near Maxbass.

Authorities say the driver lost control of his pickup, hit the ditch and rolled. The crash report says the man was thrown from the pickup during the rollover.

Troopers say the man was not wearing a seatbelt.

Maxbass is roughly 40 miles north of Minot.

