Long lines to vote for the primary election

VOTING
VOTING(Gillian Trudeau)
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Voter turnout at sites like the FARGODOME and West Acre Mall was large.

Voting sites located around Fargo included the FARGODOME, West Acres Mall, Fargo City Civic Center, DoubleTree Hilton in West Fargo, and the Atonement church.

Election officials say their busiest times were around noon during voters’ lunch breaks and in the evening after voters got off of work.

571 ballots were turned in around noon and over 1,200 ballots were counted around 5:30 pm.

Polls closed at 7 pm.

