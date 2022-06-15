Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Juneteenth Celebration this Sunday, June 19

Activities around the New Orleans area to commemorate Juneteenth kick-off over the weekend.
Activities around the New Orleans area to commemorate Juneteenth kick-off over the weekend.(Credit: MGN)
By Kooper Shagena
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of Fargo’s Arts and Culture Commission is sponsoring Fargo Juneteenth, the Third Annual Community Celebration on Sunday, June 19 from 12 Noon to 5 p.m. at NDSU Renaissance Hall (650 Northern Pacific Ave).

This free event features many activities including artists, foods, a hair show, community resources, poets, singers and dancers. Event curators are hosting a virtual reality component and will be incorporating drones as a part of the experience. Kids under 16 eat free and can play on the inflatable games at no cost.

The goals of the family-friendly Juneteenth celebration is to recognize Freedom Day and promote the cultural and ethnic heritage that embraces and remembers the past, appreciates the present and prepares for the future.

Earlier this spring, the Arts and Culture Commission and the City Commission approved a Call for Public Art Projects and selection process. In a 5-0 vote, the Fargo City Commission approved public art funding for Fargo Juneteenth, the Third Annual Community Celebration.

By funding this project, the Fargo Arts and Culture Commission (ACC) realizes its mission to integrate diverse, free and accessible public art and cultural resources into the city. The ACC is committed to highlight and expand culture and arts in in Fargo.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election Results
ND Primary Election Results
VNL Breaking News
UPDATE: Situation along highway 210 near Fergus Falls, MN
Wings & Rings in West Fargo closes
Horace arrest
UPDATE: Man arrested in Horace on felony murder warrant
early morning office fire
Massive early morning fire devastates south Fargo office complex

Latest News

downtown Fargo
FPD responded to 600+ calls in downtown Fargo just within last month
Fargo Library Card Designs
Winners chosen for Fargo Library card design contest
SANFORD
Sanford has a new bone marrow transplant program
ND leaders met to sign historic mutual aid agreement
Historic Mutual Aid agreement signed between NDHP and Spirit Lake Tribe