Juneteenth Celebration this Sunday, June 19

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of Fargo’s Arts and Culture Commission is sponsoring Fargo Juneteenth, the Third Annual Community Celebration on Sunday, June 19 from 12 Noon to 5 p.m. at NDSU Renaissance Hall (650 Northern Pacific Ave).

This free event features many activities including artists, foods, a hair show, community resources, poets, singers and dancers. Event curators are hosting a virtual reality component and will be incorporating drones as a part of the experience. Kids under 16 eat free and can play on the inflatable games at no cost.

The goals of the family-friendly Juneteenth celebration is to recognize Freedom Day and promote the cultural and ethnic heritage that embraces and remembers the past, appreciates the present and prepares for the future.

Earlier this spring, the Arts and Culture Commission and the City Commission approved a Call for Public Art Projects and selection process. In a 5-0 vote, the Fargo City Commission approved public art funding for Fargo Juneteenth, the Third Annual Community Celebration.

By funding this project, the Fargo Arts and Culture Commission (ACC) realizes its mission to integrate diverse, free and accessible public art and cultural resources into the city. The ACC is committed to highlight and expand culture and arts in in Fargo.

