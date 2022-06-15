Historic Mutual Aid agreement signed between NDHP and Spirit Lake Tribe

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Tuesday, June 14, a mutual aid agreement was signed between the Spirit Lake Tribe and the North Dakota Highway Patrol. This agreement will enhance law enforcement on the Spirit Lake Reservation. The agreement does not expand arrest authority. It does provide a legal means for officers to intervene during certain situations regardless of tribal status until local law enforcement is available.

Prior to signing the agreement, Governor Doug Burgum, Spirit Lake Tribal Chairman Douglas Yankton, and NDHP Superintendent Colonel Brandon Solberg offered comments and gratitude to everyone involved in bringing the historic agreement to fruition. Governor Burgum stated; “In an emergency, allowing the closest available peace officer to respond to a call for service could mean the difference between life and death”.

Spirit Lake Tribal Chairman Douglas Yankton also noted that the mere presence of law enforcement hinders criminal behavior- such as drug trafficking and human trafficking- which are serious problems on the five tribal reservations in the state. Colonel Solberg further commented that the mutual aid agreement will curb criminal behavior as well as bolster safety for all citizens of North Dakota.

The agreement was signed during the Strengthening Government to Government Partnerships and Relationships Conference, hosted by the ND Indian Affairs Commission in Bismarck, June 13th- 14th.

