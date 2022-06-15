High temperatures coming will create a dangerous car

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Summer temperatures are arriving, and if it’s hot outside it’s even hotter in your car.

“Even on a 70-degree day, that might feel mild and very pleasant, the inside temperature of that vehicle can get to be about 120 to 130 degrees,” said Carma Hanson, coordinator for Safe Kids Grand Forks.

The National Safety Council reports that over 40 children in the US die every year from heatstroke inside of a car.

“We know that over half of the time, those kids were unintentionally left in the vehicle by a parent or caregiver, meaning they just forgot the child,” said Hanson.

But kids aren’t the only ones left behind.

“Our pets shouldn’t be in cars at all left unattended, even with the air conditioning on, our air conditioning is often inadequate when our cars are not moving,” said Kevin Dill, DVM at Animal Health Clinic.

Dill said if your dog shows labored panting or can’t stand or walk, it’s likely a sign of heat stroke.

“The emergency clinic sees it pretty frequently and it’s typically going to be on the weekends or the evenings when everybody’s out being busy, and so staying ahead of that is really important,” said Dill.

Dill and Hanson say both kids and dogs overheat much easier than an adult.

“A child can go from being fine to being in quite a bit of trouble very quickly,” said Hanson.

That’s why you should also try to limit their time outside in extreme heat, as well.

Dill said most clinics in the region do not do emergency calls so he advises every pet owner to hydrate and keeps their pet cool during lake season otherwise the nearest emergency clinic is in Fargo.

