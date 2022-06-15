Gusty & Cooler before Weekend Heat Wave

TONIGHT:

THURSDAY: Westerly wind increases again through the morning Thursday with sunny skies. Gusts again may be 30-40+ mph. Temperatures warm into the mid 70s and low 80s. There is a slight chance for a light shower or two, perhaps a rumble of thunder, across the north Thursday as a low continues to pass to our north.

FRIDAY - SUNDAY: One word: HOT. Sunny skies continue Friday and the heat ramps up quickly through the weekend! Expect highs on Friday to be in the 80s to near 90. Hotter yet Saturday! High temperatures will soar into the low and mid 90s under partly cloudy skies. Sunday (Father’s Day) looks to be the hottest day..... widespread 90s with the possibility of triple digits! Stay cool!

MONDAY-TUESDAY: Still hot to start the week! Highs Monday warm into the 90s, just a pinch cooler north and west behind an advancing cold front. A few triple digit readings can’t be ruled out, either - especially south and east. There is a chance for some thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon-evening hours with the cold frontal passage. Relief from the excessive heat comes Tuesday as high temperatures for the day slip back into the 80s for most. There is potential for a few showers and isolated storms Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures remain warm in the 80s for Wednesday with a few clouds. Later in the day there is a chance for showers and thunderstorms.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny and windy. Spotty shower or two possible. Low: 61. High: 76.

FRIDAY: Sunny and warm. Low: 56. High: 83.

SATURDAY: Sunny and HOT. Windy. Low: 65. High: 96.

SUNDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. HOT. Mostly sunny and gusty. Low: 77. High: 100.

MONDAY: Still HOT. Chance of isolated thunderstorms. Low: 78. High: 99.

TUESDAY: Cooler. Chance of showers. Low: 69. High: 85.

WEDNESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Late storms possible. Low: 65. High: 84.

