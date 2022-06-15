FPD responded to 600+ calls in downtown Fargo just within last month

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - More than 600 calls went out to fargo officers just within the last month, and many of those involved simple assaults and thefts.

In a meeting Wednesday morning, FPD say the two problem areas officers have responded to the most over the last month were at the intersection of 4th Ave. N. and Broadway, as well as at the MAT bus station.

“There’s a lot of individuals who congregate there. A lot of people who pass through there on a daily basis,” Fargo Police Lt. Bill Ahlfeldt said.

Lt. Ahlfeldt says many of the calls taken at both locations dealt with disturbances and those who drank too much, which is something those who live, work and hang out downtown say doesn’t surprise them.

“Alcoholism is a disease and there’s no way to get around it,” Samantha Leaf said.

Leaf, as well as many other downtown goers we spoke with say they still feel downtown is safe and wouldn’t describe either area as dangerous. They say they still frequent the businesses and homes in and around both areas, and instead say there need to be more resources to help those addicted to drugs and alcohol.

“It’s killing all my people. That’s all I gotta say,” Leaf said.

Fargo Police says the department is working on trying to help those who want it, as few cases from these areas ever result in arrest. Instead those involved are more often than not being referred to or brought in to local hospitals and detox facilities.

FPD add Wednesday and Sunday are the two days with the highest amount of calls for service. While one of those may make you scratch your heads, officials say there are more officers on shift on Wednesdays, and many of those calls are officer-generated.

