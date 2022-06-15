Fargo and Cass County election results are in, Dr. Mahoney remains Fargo’s Mayor

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After an intense wait Tuesday night, Dr. Tim Mahoney was ultimately re-elected Fargo’s mayor. Dr. Mahoney was up against 6 other candidates. All candidates for the Fargo Mayoral race were Arlette Preston, who secured 20.76% of the vote, Shannon Roers Jones, taking in 15.68% of the vote and Hukun Dabar at 10.88% of the vote. Other mayoral candidates were Michael Borgie, Sheri Fercho and Dustin Elliott.

“We had a vigorous race, a lot of candidates out there. To see it come out 40% of the vote, I’m very, very pleased,” Mahoney said Tuesday evening.

As for what’s next on Mahoney’s docket? He says there’s a laundry list, but the most important involve the arts and giving old things new life.

“Two major items we have to take care is the budget, which we’ll do, but the other exciting things is the performing arts center, I would like us to get rolling on that, get rolling on the civic center and then we also have to address the FargoDome. So those are the type of things we have to get public input on and let’s see what we can do in those areas,” he said.

The two spots for City Commission came in at a close race with Denise Kolpack taking almost 14% of the vote and current City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn taking 12.63%.

A “yes” vote for Fargo’s Term Limit Ordinance overwhelmingly dominated the vote with over 80%. Five spots for Fargo School Board have been secured by Melissa Burkland, Katie Christensen, Greg Clark, Nyamal Dei and Robin Nelson.

A very close race was the Cass County State’s Attorney’s race. The North Dakota’s Security of State election result website shows Ryan Younggren with 8,160 votes and Kim Hegvik with 8,111 of the votes. Both Younggren and Hegvik have been listed as winners of the race.

Vicki Dawson, Joe Deutsch and Aaron Hill have all been named to serve on Fargo’s Park Board.

Cass County Sheriff’s Jesse Jahner keeps his title with over 86% of the vote over Mathew King who took in just over 13% of the vote.

