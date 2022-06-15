Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Election results from Grand Forks County

(WGEM)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Three people received the most votes to become Grand Forks County Commissioners on Tuesday, June 14.

Bob Rost, Kimberly Hagen and Lon Kvasager were voted to be County Commissioners, however, the Secretary of State’s website says a recount may be necessary.

Rost received 23% of the vote with Hagen and Kvasager both receiving 13%. Mark Rustad and Tom Falck each received 12% of voter support, with K.C. Inman, Jordon Klava and Vanessa Richter receiving 10%, 9% and 8% respectively. There were three spots to fill on the Grand Forks County Commission.

Sheriff Andy Schneider remains in office as he ran unopposed.

A record 23 people were hoping to fill 5 open seats on the Grand Forks School Board. Final results show Dave Berger, Monte Gaukler, Joel Larson, Josh Anderson and Bill Palmiscno received the most votes.

Voters said ‘yes’ to Grand Forks School District Measure 1 with 87% of voters in favor and 13% opposed.

Greg LaDouceur, Tim Skarperud and Jordan McIntyre will fill the three Grand Forks Park Board seats. Terry Dvorak came in fourth by about 420 votes.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured captured southwest of Middle River, MN
Northern Minnesota cleaning up from intense storms
6-year-old child in critical condition after police responds to report of drowning
A 10-month-old girl is dead after investigators said a vehicle she had been sitting in ran her...
Unrestrained infant dies after falling from vehicle, being run over, police say
early morning office fire
Massive early morning fire devastates south Fargo office complex
Hail approx. 3 inches wide in Forbes.
Early-morning storms bring large hail

Latest News

News - Fargo Watch Party - June 14
News - Fargo Watch Party - June 14
forecast june 14
10:00PM Weather June 14
election watch party june 14
10:00PM News June 14 - Part 3
10:00PM News June 14 - Part 2
10:00PM News June 14 - Part 2