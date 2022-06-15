Election results from Grand Forks County

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Three people received the most votes to become Grand Forks County Commissioners on Tuesday, June 14.

Bob Rost, Kimberly Hagen and Lon Kvasager were voted to be County Commissioners, however, the Secretary of State’s website says a recount may be necessary.

Rost received 23% of the vote with Hagen and Kvasager both receiving 13%. Mark Rustad and Tom Falck each received 12% of voter support, with K.C. Inman, Jordon Klava and Vanessa Richter receiving 10%, 9% and 8% respectively. There were three spots to fill on the Grand Forks County Commission.

Sheriff Andy Schneider remains in office as he ran unopposed.

A record 23 people were hoping to fill 5 open seats on the Grand Forks School Board. Final results show Dave Berger, Monte Gaukler, Joel Larson, Josh Anderson and Bill Palmiscno received the most votes.

Voters said ‘yes’ to Grand Forks School District Measure 1 with 87% of voters in favor and 13% opposed.

Greg LaDouceur, Tim Skarperud and Jordan McIntyre will fill the three Grand Forks Park Board seats. Terry Dvorak came in fourth by about 420 votes.

