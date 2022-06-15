Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Election Results Delayed Due to Number of Contests on Ballot

By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Delays in reporting unofficial election results on Tuesday night were due to the large number of contests that were available to vote on in the 2022 Primary Election.

Cass County is required by North Dakota Century Code, statutes 16.1-15-04 and 16.1-15-09, to generate total reports from all machines that were available at voting centers throughout the county. With the large number of contests found on the Primary Election ballot, each report took from 90 to 120 minutes to complete and print. Once completed, these totals were brought to the Cass County Courthouse to be tabulated.

Cass County Election Officials says it will be working to make this process more efficient for the 2022 General Election in November to avoid similar delays on reporting election results. Please contact the Cass County Finance Office at (701) 241-5600 if there are questions on the ballot reporting process for the 2022 Primary Election.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election Results
ND Primary Election Results
early morning office fire
Massive early morning fire devastates south Fargo office complex
Wings and Rings in West Fargo closes
Hail approx. 3 inches wide in Forbes.
Early-morning storms bring large hail
Horace arrest
UPDATE: Man arrested in Horace on felony murder warrant

Latest News

VNL Breaking News
Situation along highway 210 near Fergus Falls, MN
The 47 cats were found stuck inside the van at a rest stop.
Dozens of cats rescued from hot van on MN highway
Theft graphic.
Police noticing increase in bike thefts downtown
NDT – Funny Headlines- June 15
NDT – Funny Headlines- June 15