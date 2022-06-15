Dozens of cats rescued from hot van on MN highway

HARRIS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Animal Humane Society says 47 cats are recovering after they were rescued from a hot van with unsanitary conditions.

AHS says on Tuesday, June 14, officers took a report of a van at a rest stop with multiple cats inside near Harris, MN. After talking with authorities, the owner reportedly released the cats to AHS, who then reviewed their conditions.

Officials say the cats range in age from less than a year to more than 12 years old. Most of the cats reportedly have minor medical issues.

Once any medical or behavioral issues are dealt with, AHS says the cats will be sterilized and put up for adoption.

The owner of the van was checked out by paramedics and provided with medical resources.

Harris, MN is northeast of the Twin Cities in Chisago County.

