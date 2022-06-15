Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Community meeting on proposed sports complex in Crookston

Proposed sports complex in Crookston, MN
Proposed sports complex in Crookston, MN(Zerr Berg Architects)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROOKSTON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Crookston Public School District is hoping to answer questions and get feedback from the community about a proposed multi-use sports complex.

A community meeting is happening at the Crookston High School Auditorium at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15.

The proposed $3,915,000 project would include an artificial turf field, eight-lane track, press box, seating for more than 750 people, a concession stand and bathrooms. Crookston Public Schools is hoping for approval to get the project on the ballot for a special election on August 9, 2022.

The school district currently leases space from the University of Minnesota Crookston and says owning this facility would allow them more freedom to host events and make space available for student and community groups.

Meetings are also being held on Wednesday, June 20 and Wednesday, August 3. All meetings will happen at the Crookston High School Auditorium at 5:30 p.m.

You can find more information on the project HERE.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election Results
ND Primary Election Results
VNL Breaking News
UPDATE: Situation along highway 210 near Fergus Falls, MN
Wings & Rings in West Fargo closes
Horace arrest
UPDATE: Man arrested in Horace on felony murder warrant
early morning office fire
Massive early morning fire devastates south Fargo office complex

Latest News

Hot cars
High temperatures coming will create a dangerous car
7 Day Planner.
4:00PM June 15 - weather
Factors that affect the price of gas.
4:00PM news June 15 - part 2
4:00PM news June 15 - part 1
4:00PM news June 15 - part 1