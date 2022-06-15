Community meeting on proposed sports complex in Crookston

CROOKSTON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Crookston Public School District is hoping to answer questions and get feedback from the community about a proposed multi-use sports complex.

A community meeting is happening at the Crookston High School Auditorium at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15.

The proposed $3,915,000 project would include an artificial turf field, eight-lane track, press box, seating for more than 750 people, a concession stand and bathrooms. Crookston Public Schools is hoping for approval to get the project on the ballot for a special election on August 9, 2022.

The school district currently leases space from the University of Minnesota Crookston and says owning this facility would allow them more freedom to host events and make space available for student and community groups.

Meetings are also being held on Wednesday, June 20 and Wednesday, August 3. All meetings will happen at the Crookston High School Auditorium at 5:30 p.m.

