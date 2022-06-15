Contests
Alert sent out regarding police presence in Horace

By Renee Nygren
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HORACE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An alert was sent out just after 6:30 Tuesday night saying that the Cass County Sheriff’s Office has increased law enforcement presence in the area of Horace.

Deputies didn’t put a more exact location on the alert, but did say they are in the area conducting an investigation and that there is no danger to the public.

We’ll bring you the latest on this story as we learn more.

