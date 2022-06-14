Where are the names?: Reile’s Acres’ ballot missing names; Cass County says it’s due to missed deadlines

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Hundred’s of people in the city of Reile’s Acres, ND, will be dealing with a unique problem at the polls this week. Their candidates for city council won’t be appearing on the ballot.

The names missing from ballot are Jay Dick, Derrik Ellingson and Carol McCamy. McCamy is seeking re-election on the city council while the other two candidates are going for open positions. The Reile’s Acres Neighborhood Facebook page called out Cass County, by saying the county failed to complete the applicants process.

“They were very unapologetic about their oversight and blamed staffing shortages for their ‘blunder’”. a written statement on the Reile’s Acres Neighborhood Facebook page.

After talking with the DeAnn Buckhouse, the elections coordinator for Cass County, she told us the missing names from the ballot are due to the town missing the April 11th deadline. Buckhouse added there was leeway for the paperwork to be filed. She also pointed out that Reile’s Acres wasn’t the only entity to miss the deadline, saying that Mapleton School District missed it as well.

Shane Amundson, the mayor of Reile’s Acres said that they have taken internal measures to ensure that people will know the candidates for city council. While the names won’t appear on the ballot, voters will still be able to write them in.

“We do not think this was a nefarious act or even negligence.” wrote Mayor Amundson in a text to Valley News Live.

According to the secretary of state’s website, nearly 49,000 people have already casted their ballot early in North Dakota.

