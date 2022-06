NORMAN COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 13 year old girl was taken to the hospital after rolling a Polaris Ranger UTV on Highway 75, near mile post 288. The police report says the UTV was headed southbound on Highway 75 when it left the roadway and rolled into the ditch.

There are no details on the teen’s condition.

