North Dakota Primary Senate Race seen as likely Hoeven win

Senator John Hoeven
Senator John Hoeven(KFYR-TV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - North Dakota U.S. Sen. John Hoeven’s quest for a third term in the highly conservative state hasn’t been nearly as smooth as his previous runs, but he’s seen as a shoo-in Tuesday in the Republican primary.

Hoeven faces Riley Kuntz, an oil field worker and poorly funded political newcomer.

Democrats endorsed University of Jamestown engineering professor Katrina Christiansen for U.S. Senate. She is being challenged in the primary by Michael Steele.

Steele is a Fargo art and antiques dealer who is largely unknown.

Hoeven hit a hiccup at the GOP convention in April when he narrowly defeated the leader of the ultraconservative wing of the party.

