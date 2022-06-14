MNDOT hosts open house on 11th St. underpass

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation is inviting the public to attend an open house on Tuesday, June 28, from 4 to 6 p.m., to learn more about the future 11th Street Grade Separation project in Moorhead.

The event will be held at the Hjemkomst Center, located at 202 First Ave N., in Moorhead.

Residents, business owners, and area visitors and commuters are encouraged to attend. There will be no formal presentation.

MnDOT and the City of Moorhead are partnering for the underpass project. When completed, this significant investment will see the construction of two underpasses on 11th Street, which will enable traffic, bicycles, and pedestrians to travel under the rail lines that go through town.

Moorhead is bisected by multiple rail lines and this project provides many safety and mobility benefits by removing crossing blockages caused by heavy rail traffic.

While this open house will primarily focus on the grade separation project, MnDOT will also share information about the future reconstruction of Highway 10/75 through Moorhead, from 24th Avenue to Main Avenue.

For those who cannot attend in-person and/or prefer to get information virtually, the same information shared at the open house will be available on the project website: mndot.gov/d4/projects/moorhead11thstunderpass. Watch the MnDOT project site during the last week of June for virtual content and for ways to submit comments/questions to the project team.

