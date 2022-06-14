Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

MNDOT hosts open house on 11th St. underpass

Highway 99 construction ahead of schedule, MnDOT says
Highway 99 construction ahead of schedule, MnDOT says
By Anna Johnson
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation is inviting the public to attend an open house on Tuesday, June 28, from 4 to 6 p.m., to learn more about the future 11th Street Grade Separation project in Moorhead.

The event will be held at the Hjemkomst Center, located at 202 First Ave N., in Moorhead.

Residents, business owners, and area visitors and commuters are encouraged to attend. There will be no formal presentation.

MnDOT and the City of Moorhead are partnering for the underpass project. When completed, this significant investment will see the construction of two underpasses on 11th Street, which will enable traffic, bicycles, and pedestrians to travel under the rail lines that go through town. 

Moorhead is bisected by multiple rail lines and this project provides many safety and mobility benefits by removing crossing blockages caused by heavy rail traffic.

While this open house will primarily focus on the grade separation project, MnDOT will also share information about the future reconstruction of Highway 10/75 through Moorhead, from 24th Avenue to Main Avenue.

For those who cannot attend in-person and/or prefer to get information virtually, the same information shared at the open house will be available on the project website: mndot.gov/d4/projects/moorhead11thstunderpass. Watch the MnDOT project site during the last week of June for virtual content and for ways to submit comments/questions to the project team.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured captured southwest of Middle River, MN
Northern Minnesota cleaning up from intense storms
6-year-old child in critical condition after police responds to report of drowning
A 10-month-old girl is dead after investigators said a vehicle she had been sitting in ran her...
Unrestrained infant dies after falling from vehicle, being run over, police say
early morning office fire
Massive early morning fire devastates south Fargo office complex
Nursing Home
MDH takes over nursing home, concerns of resident safety

Latest News

Dr. Barry Diener and Ilana Diener hold their son, Hudson, 3, during an appointment for a...
FDA advisers back Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for teens, younger kids
32nd Ave. S. lane closures.
Lane closures on 32nd Ave. S. begin Tuesday
UTV crash.
Northern Valley teen injured in UTV rollover
5:00PM News June 14- Part 3
5:00PM News June 14- Part 3
5:00PM Weather June 14
5:00PM Weather June 14