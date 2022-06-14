Contests
Lane closures on 32nd Ave. S. begin Tuesday

32nd Ave. S. lane closures.
By Anna Johnson
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Beginning Tuesday, June 14th, traffic on 32nd Ave. S. will be reduced to one lane in each direction between University Dr. S. and 25th St. S. The lane closures will allow for street surface repairs to be completed. The road is expected to fully reopen by the end of the day on Monday, June 20th.

Find a complete list of road closures online at www.FargoStreets.com. Follow @FargoStreets on Twitter.

