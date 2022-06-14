Contests
Horse rescue: trail riders get stuck in deep mud, authorities get creative

Authorities rescue a pair of horses and riders from sinking mud
By Kooper Shagena
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Beltrami County deputies were called to Three Island County Park near Turtle River, Minnesota this weekend to rescue a pair of horseriders.

The two individuals were out on a trail ride through the park when their horses began to sink down into deep, sticky mud. The horses both spooked- stumbling deeper into the bog. One of them stopped and sunk further down, warranting help from the authorities. Riders called 9-1-1 and the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota DNR, Minnesota State Troopers, and the Bemidji Fire Department came to their aid.

Officials used large plywood sheets to build a floating bridge for the horse, using the “leapfrog” method to get the animal a quarter-mile through the bog.

In total, the horses and riders were bogged down for almost four hours- thankfully, all are doing fine according to authorities.

