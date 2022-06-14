A FEW OVERNIGHT SHOWERS SOUTH AND EAST INTO MORNING

TONIGHT - MORNING: Overnight lows fall into the mid and upper 50s to the northwest and 60s for the south and east. A few showers may be passing by our far southeastern-most counties of the southern Valley and south of Lakes country. Non-severe, though some thunder and lightning is possible.

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: A gusty and “cooler” pattern arrives Wednesday, as highs only warm into the 70s for most and low 80s. There is a chance for a few showers and thundershowers. Winds will increase from the southeast Wednesday afternoon. Winds may gust over 35 mph at times. Westerly wind increases Thursday with sunny skies. Gusts again may be 30+ mph. Temperatures warm into the mid 70s and low to mid 80s. There is a slight chance for a light shower or two, perhaps a rumble of thunder, across the north Thursday afternoon.

FRIDAY - SUNDAY: One word: HOT. Sunny skies continue Friday and the heat ramps up quickly through the weekend! Expect highs on Friday to be in the 80s to near 90. Hotter yet Saturday! High temperatures will soar into the low and mid 90s under partly cloudy skies. Sunday (Father’s Day) looks to be the hottest day..... widespread 90s with the possibility of triple digits! Stay cool!

MONDAY-TUESDAY: Still hot, but just a touch cooler than the weekend. Highs Monday warm into the 80s and 90s. A few triple digit readings can’t be ruled out, either. There is a chance for some thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon-evening hours. By Tuesday we will have a better chance of thunderstorms. The temperatures will slip back a bit, with highs in the 80s for many.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

WEDNESDAY: Gusty & cooler. Partly cloudy with a few showers or rumbles. Low: 56. High: 78.

THURSDAY: Sunny and windy. Low: 61. High: 79.

FRIDAY: Sunny and warm. Low: 56. High: 86.

SATURDAY: Sunny and HOT. Windy. Low: 65. High: 98.

SUNDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. HOT. Mostly sunny and gusty. Low: 77. High: 100.

MONDAY: Still hot. Chance of thunderstorms. Low: 75. High: 97.

TUESDAY: Cooler. Chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low: 69. High: 85.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.