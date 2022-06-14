Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Fargo police investigate reported downtown burglary

Police lights graphic
Police lights graphic(VNL)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:06 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are investigating an attempted burglary at downtown business.

Officials say they were called to the 500 block of 2nd Ave. N. around 6:45 a.m. on Monday, June 13 for a report of an attempted burglary.

Police say they set up a large perimeter around the building to search through it.

No suspect was found but authorities say the alleged burglary rummaged through items in the building.

The suspect has not been identified at this time.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured captured southwest of Middle River, MN
Northern Minnesota cleaning up from intense storms
6-year-old child in critical condition after police responds to report of drowning
A 10-month-old girl is dead after investigators said a vehicle she had been sitting in ran her...
Unrestrained infant dies after falling from vehicle, being run over, police say
Nursing Home
MDH takes over nursing home, concerns of resident safety
House Fire
Multiple crews respond to fire, apartment total loss

Latest News

early morning office fire
Authorities investigate early morning office fire
VNL Sports - Sacred Heart Baseball - 061322
VNL Sports - Sacred Heart Baseball - 061322
forecast june 13
10:00PM Weather June 13
price watch june 13
10:00PM News June 13- Part 2