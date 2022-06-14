Fargo police investigate reported downtown burglary

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are investigating an attempted burglary at downtown business.

Officials say they were called to the 500 block of 2nd Ave. N. around 6:45 a.m. on Monday, June 13 for a report of an attempted burglary.

Police say they set up a large perimeter around the building to search through it.

No suspect was found but authorities say the alleged burglary rummaged through items in the building.

The suspect has not been identified at this time.

