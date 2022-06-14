Contests
Early-morning storms bring large hail

Hail approx. 3 inches wide in Forbes.
Hail approx. 3 inches wide in Forbes.(Erin Henning)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 6:41 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
FORBES, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Some portions of the Red River Valley are waking up to serious storms, some leaving behind serious hail.

A viewer sent in the picture above showing hail approx. 3 inches in diameter near Forbes from the storm on Tuesday, June 14 around 5 a.m.

We’re also hearing of people who have hail damage to their homes and cars from the storms.

