Early-morning storms bring large hail
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 6:41 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
FORBES, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Some portions of the Red River Valley are waking up to serious storms, some leaving behind serious hail.
A viewer sent in the picture above showing hail approx. 3 inches in diameter near Forbes from the storm on Tuesday, June 14 around 5 a.m.
We’re also hearing of people who have hail damage to their homes and cars from the storms.
