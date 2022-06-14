Authorities investigate early morning office fire

Contests
By Bree Bolin
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 3:34 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A two-alarm commercial office fire calls for fire crews to be on scene to fight an early-morning blaze.

One witness tells Valley News Live there were flames shooting from the roof around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, June 14 in the 4100 block of 30th Ave. S.

The fire was eventually put out and firefighters stayed on scene to monitor for any hotspots.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

