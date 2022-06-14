Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Addtional Storm May Redevelop this Afternoon

Monitoring Northern MN for afternoon hail, wind, possible tornado chances
By Summer Schnellbach
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THIS AFTERNOON: Morning storms have exited north, but there is a possibility that addtional strong/severe storms could fire and once again bring all severe weather hazards this afternoon in parts of northern MN. The environment isn’t looking too promising for this to happen, but we are keeping a close eye on it for you and watching trends. If they are able to develop, they will be isolates in coverage.

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: A gusty and “cooler” pattern arrives Wednesday, as highs only warm into the 70s for most and low 80s. There is a chance for a few showers and thundershowers. Westerly wind increases Thursday with sunny skies. Temperatures warm into the mid 70s and low to mid 80s. There is a slight chance for a light shower or two, perhaps a rumble of thunder, across the north Thursday afternoon.

FRIDAY - SUNDAY: One word: HOT. Sunny skies continue Friday and the heat ramps up quickly through the weekend! Expect highs on Friday to be in the 80s to near 90. Hotter yet Saturday! High temperatures will soar into the low and mid 90s under partly cloudy skies. Sunday (Father’s Day) looks to be the hottest day..... widespread 90s with the possibility of triple digits! Stay cool!

MONDAY: Still hot, but just a touch cooler than the weekend. Highs Monday warm into the 80s and 90s. A few triple digit readings can’t be ruled out, either. There is a chance for some thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon-evening hours.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

TUESDAY: Warm and breezy. High: 82.

WEDNESDAY: Gusty & cooler. Partly cloudy with a few showers or rumbles. Low: 56. High: 78.

THURSDAY: Sunny and windy. Low: 61. High: 79.

FRIDAY: Sunny. Turning hot. Low: 56. High: 89.

SATURDAY: Sunny and HOT. Windy. Low: 65. High: 99.

SUNDAY: HOT. Mostly sunny and gusty. Low: 74. High: 100.

MONDAY: Still hot. Chance of thunderstorms. Low: 73. High: 97.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured captured southwest of Middle River, MN
Northern Minnesota cleaning up from intense storms
6-year-old child in critical condition after police responds to report of drowning
A 10-month-old girl is dead after investigators said a vehicle she had been sitting in ran her...
Unrestrained infant dies after falling from vehicle, being run over, police say
early morning office fire
Massive early morning fire devastates south Fargo office complex
Nursing Home
MDH takes over nursing home, concerns of resident safety

Latest News

Valley Today Weather – June 14
Valley Today Weather – June 14
forecast june 13
10:00PM Weather June 13
5:00PM Weather - June 13
5:00PM Weather - June 13
Noon Weather – June 13
Noon Weather – June 13