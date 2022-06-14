Addtional Storm May Redevelop this Afternoon

THIS AFTERNOON: Morning storms have exited north, but there is a possibility that addtional strong/severe storms could fire and once again bring all severe weather hazards this afternoon in parts of northern MN. The environment isn’t looking too promising for this to happen, but we are keeping a close eye on it for you and watching trends. If they are able to develop, they will be isolates in coverage.

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: A gusty and “cooler” pattern arrives Wednesday, as highs only warm into the 70s for most and low 80s. There is a chance for a few showers and thundershowers. Westerly wind increases Thursday with sunny skies. Temperatures warm into the mid 70s and low to mid 80s. There is a slight chance for a light shower or two, perhaps a rumble of thunder, across the north Thursday afternoon.

FRIDAY - SUNDAY: One word: HOT. Sunny skies continue Friday and the heat ramps up quickly through the weekend! Expect highs on Friday to be in the 80s to near 90. Hotter yet Saturday! High temperatures will soar into the low and mid 90s under partly cloudy skies. Sunday (Father’s Day) looks to be the hottest day..... widespread 90s with the possibility of triple digits! Stay cool!

MONDAY: Still hot, but just a touch cooler than the weekend. Highs Monday warm into the 80s and 90s. A few triple digit readings can’t be ruled out, either. There is a chance for some thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon-evening hours.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

TUESDAY: Warm and breezy. High: 82.

WEDNESDAY: Gusty & cooler. Partly cloudy with a few showers or rumbles. Low: 56. High: 78.

THURSDAY: Sunny and windy. Low: 61. High: 79.

FRIDAY: Sunny. Turning hot. Low: 56. High: 89.

SATURDAY: Sunny and HOT. Windy. Low: 65. High: 99.

SUNDAY: HOT. Mostly sunny and gusty. Low: 74. High: 100.

MONDAY: Still hot. Chance of thunderstorms. Low: 73. High: 97.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.