Testimony with tears; victim’s wife speaks before man gets sentenced

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - “You killed an amazing man and he didn’t deserve this to happen to him, so many people loved him and will never be the same,” said Jessica Balboa, wife of the victim.

Monday morning, 36-year-old Tomas Cervantes was sentenced to 5 years of prison for punching and killing Roberto Balboa.

In the hearing, Balboa’s wife gave an emotional testimony about the impacts that Cervantes has left on her family.

“Not only did you take my husband’s life and destroyed my kid’s future, but you also destroyed your daughters’ life,” said Mrs. Balboa.

On August 21, Balboa and Cervantes were at a concert at the Speedway Events Center in West Fargo. Court documents said Balboa was pushed by someone and when he got up to see who it was, he was then punched in the face, fell unconscious, and hit his head on the concrete floor.

Documents said Balboa later identified Cervantes as a suspect. Documents said Cervantes admitted to punching him but in self-defense.

He plead guilty to felony manslaughter in April.

“I honestly feel bad for your daughters for having a murderer for a dad, you also destroyed your daughters’ life and I hope and pray the judge gives you the max sentence,” said Mrs. Balboa.

The court sentenced Cervantes to 5 years of prison with 293 days of credit from his previous time served, then followed by 2 years of supervised probation.

Cervantes will have to pay over $13,000 as a part of his probation. The max sentence could’ve been up to 10 years in prison.

