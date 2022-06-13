Student pilot suffers minor injuries after plane crash at Minot International Airport

MINOT, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 24-year-old student pilot suffered minor injuries after his plane crashed shortly after departure at the minot international airport Sunday afternoon.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the pilot was unable to get the aircraft fully in the air causing it to crash.

The plane endured major damage due to the impact on the runway.

The young pilot was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The crash is now being investigated by the Federal Aviation Association.

