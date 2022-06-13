‘One penny per bushel.’: Ukrainian man traveling across the states asking farmers to help rural Ukrainian farmers

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Ukrainian man travels across the US, hoping to get local farmers to help rebuild Ukrainian rural communities.

“It will impact the world market for at least five years,” says Roman Grynysyn

Roman Grynysyn, a Ukrainian man traveled, thousands of miles to North Dakota hoping to get help for his home country.

He and his colleagues started an organization called the World to Rebuild Rural Ukraine, advocating for support of Ukraine and its rural farmers.

“Majority of the programs to support Ukraine are for shelters and first-aid. That’s great, I agree. But what’s left when they return? The damages to rural areas are just enormous,” he says.

Grynysyn says rural farmers make up a massive portion of Ukraine’s food: 70% horticultural produce, 60% dairy produce, 40% small grains, and 90% of potatoes.

With Russian forces attacking Ukraine, their fields, universities, data, elevators, equipment, and plants have been destroyed.

“They’re simply destroying everything, shelling everything, and killing the people. The conclusion is genocide,” says Grynysyn.

He’s been traveling across the nation looking for support from other farmers, asking them to pledge a penny a bushel to help rebuild Ukraine’s agricultural industry.

There are other ways farmers can help too, like donating commodities to the elevators and terminals with the intention of them being sold to the effort.

Cash donations are also accepted too.

“If they even plant, they need to promise 70% of the profits will go towards ‘New Russia’. What kind of profit or business is that? 70% of the commodities will be given for free. They won’t be able to cover the costs,” he says.

Grynysyn says if Russia wins the war, it’s only going to get worse for everyone around the world.

“The control will be lost. The loss of control in Europe will definitely result in economic instability worldwide,” he says.

Grynysyn hosts biweekly updates via Zoom to give updates on the war, which allows viewers to ask live questions.

The next one is on June 17th.

Here is the link to the call.

If you’d like to learn more about WRRU’s mission: click here.

To support the cause, Bertsch Enterprises of Fargo is hosting a fundraiser, “Movie Night at the Farm”, at Bertsch Farms in Hillsboro.

All proceeds raised will go directly to WRRU and Grynysyn’s efforts.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.