Northern Minnesota cleaning up from intense storms

Pictured captured southwest of Middle River, MN
Pictured captured southwest of Middle River, MN(Janie Brandon)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MIDDLE RIVER, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Hail and heavy wind did some serious damage in the Northern Valley.

People in Middle River, MN are cleaning up after getting hit hard on Sunday, June 12 in Marshall County.

Power poles were damaged and some spots saw hail 1.25 inches in diameter.

One viewer says they had broken windows from the hail hitting their home. Limbs were also spotted hanging from trees following the wind.

