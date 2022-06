FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Multiple crews responded to a house fire in the 1000 block of Broadway Ave. N, at 11:32 am on Monday.

Fargo Fire Department says the fire was isolated to one room and no one was injured in the fire.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire in about 20 minutes.

The cause is still under investigation.

