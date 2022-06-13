Severe Storms Late through Tuesday Morning

TONIGHT - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong and severe thunderstorms are possible for some areas late tonight through Tuesday morning. The greatest risk area is the northern Valley and most of eastern ND. All hazards are possible including large hail, damaging winds, a few tornadoes, and localized flash flooding. Initial discrete storms (supercells) that develop have the best chance of producing a tornado and the largest hail. That risks drop after midnight and turns to more of a damaging wind event overnight as storms become more linear. Have your VNL Weather App handy! These storms continue into Tuesday morning. Be sure to have ways of receiving warnings overnight.

TUESDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: A continuation of storms from Monday night with damaging winds and hail threat, along with heavy rain. Then in the afternoon, there is a possibility that more strong/severe storms could fire and once again bring all severe weather hazards. The environment isn’t looking too promising for this to happen, but we are keeping a close eye on it for you. If they are able to develop, they will be isolates in coverage and intensity.

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: A gusty and “cooler” pattern arrives Wednesday, as highs only warm into the 70s for most and low 80s. There is a chance for a few showers and thundershowers. Westerly wind increases Thursday with sunny skies. Temperatures warm into the mid 70s and low to mid 80s. There is a slight chance for a passing sprinkle or two across the north Thursday afternoon.

FRIDAY - SUNDAY: Sunny skies continue Friday and the heat ramps up quickly through the weekend! Expect highs on Friday to be in the 80s to near 90. HOTTER yet Saturday! High temperatures will soar into the low and mid 90s under partly cloudy skies. Even hotter Sunday..... widespread 90s with the possibility of triple digits.

MONDAY: Still hot, but just a touch cooler that the weekend. Highs Monday warm into the 80s and 90s. There is a chance for some thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon-evening hours.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

TUESDAY: Warm and breezy. Chance of strong to severe storms early. Slight chance of PM severe. Low: 70. High: 82.

WEDNESDAY: Gusty & cooler. Partly cloudy with a few showers or rumbles. Low: 56. High: 78.

THURSDAY: Sunny and windy. Low: 61. High: 79.

FRIDAY: Sunny. Turning hot. Low: 56. High: 89.

SATURDAY: Sunny and HOT. Windy. Low: 65. High: 96.

SUNDAY: HOT. Mostly sunny and gusty. Low: 74. High: 97.

MONDAY: Still hot, but a bit cooler.... Chance of thunderstorms. Low: 73. High: 93.

