Car crashes into semi, sending driver to hospital

By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One woman is hurt following a crash involving a semi in Polk County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says on Monday, June 13 a car driven by 54-year-old Robin Rosga of Crookston, MN didn’t yield to a semi coming down Hwy. 2 and crashed into the back of it.

Airbags went off in the car and Rosga had to be taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

The driver of the semi, 58-year-old Mark Shultz of Grand Forks, ND was not hurt.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

