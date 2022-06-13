6-year-old child in critical condition after police responds to report of drowning

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 6-year-old child is fighting for their life after police say they responded to a report of a drowning at a hotel pool.

It happened on Saturday, June 11, at the Holiday Inn. When officers arrived, the child was taken out of the pool and CPR was started. The child was transported to Alomere Health in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

