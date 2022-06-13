Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

6-year-old child in critical condition after police responds to report of drowning

(Unsplash)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 6-year-old child is fighting for their life after police say they responded to a report of a drowning at a hotel pool.

It happened on Saturday, June 11, at the Holiday Inn. When officers arrived, the child was taken out of the pool and CPR was started. The child was transported to Alomere Health in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Washington Football Team's defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio looks over the field...
Jack Del Rio fined $100K for comments about Capitol riot
Pictured captured southwest of Middle River, MN
Northern Minnesota cleaning up from intense storms
Lucia Garcia's son, Dominique, being held by his grandmother.
‘Hard to live without her’: Benefit held for Lucia Garcia’s family after her death
Motorcyclist dies in head-on crash with semi in Barnes County
The driver got out at a red light and banged on the other driver's window
Fargo PD asks for help identifying a man reported for criminal mischief

Latest News

NDT - Daily Motivation – June 13
NDT - Daily Motivation – June 13
NDT – Rustic Coasters – June 13
NDT – Rustic Coasters – June 13
NDT - Annabelle performing Elizabeth Jones - June 13
NDT - Annabelle performing Elizabeth Jones - June 13
NDT - National Bourbon Day - June 13
NDT - National Bourbon Day - June 13