$5,000 reward offered for information on Red Lake murder case

Jacob Jeffrey Hunter
Jacob Jeffrey Hunter(FBI)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RED LAKE, Minn. (Valley News Live) -The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information on a murder case in Red Lake.

According to the FBI’s Minneapolis Field Office, Jacob Jeffrey Hunter was murder on October 7, 2020 at around 11:30 p.m. in the East Barton’s area of Red Lake, MN.

If you have information that could lead to the arrest and conviction of those who are responsible of the crime, please contact the FBI’s Minneapolis Field Office at (763) 569-8000. You may also contact your local FBI office or you can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

