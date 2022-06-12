Contests
UND aircraft veers off runway at Crookston Municipal Airport

By Nachai Taylor
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A UND-owned aircraft had some trouble at the Crookston Municipal Airport on Friday.

According to an FAA preliminary report, the single-engine plane aborted takeoff.

It then veered off the runway before striking a runway light.

According to the report, two people were on the plane at the time.

No one was injured.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

