UND aircraft veers off runway at Crookston Municipal Airport

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A UND-owned aircraft had some trouble at the Crookston Municipal Airport on Friday.

According to an FAA preliminary report, the single-engine plane aborted takeoff.

It then veered off the runway before striking a runway light.

According to the report, two people were on the plane at the time.

No one was injured.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.