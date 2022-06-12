Contests
Minot’s Sidni Kast named Miss North Dakota 2022

Sidni Kast
Sidni Kast(KFYR-TV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A new Miss North Dakota was crowned Saturday Night.

Sidni Kast, from Minot won the title in Williston’s Bakken Auditorium after competing against 12 other contestants. She said the moment her name was called “breathtaking,” and one she will not forget. Her social impact initiative is called “The One Body Movement,” focusing on personal health and the importance of taking care of oneself.

“It’s very, very important that our youth understands that it doesn’t matter what you look like, as long as you take care of yourself and are confident in yourself, that’s all that should matter,” said Kast.

She will go on to represent the state at the Miss America Competition in December.

