‘I need time to breathe’: Country music singer Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis

Toby Keith performs at Naperville's Ribfest at Knoch Park on Friday, June 30, 2017, in...
Toby Keith performs at Naperville's Ribfest at Knoch Park on Friday, June 30, 2017, in Naperville, IL. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)(Rob Grabowski | Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Country music singer Toby Keith revealed Sunday that he was diagnosed with stomach cancer in the fall.

The 60-year-old also said he had been privately receiving treatment.

“Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer,” he said in a Twitter post. “I’ve spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation, and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax. I am looking forward to spending this time with my family, but I will see the fans sooner than later. I can’t wait.”

On Keith’s website, concerts scheduled for June, July, August and September are all still listed. It’s not clear if any of these tour dates will be canceled or postponed.

The “Should’ve Been A Cowboy” singer is also scheduled to perform in November at Coachella Crossroads in Coachella, California.

According to the American Cancer Society, stomach cancer “begins when cells in the stomach start to grow out of control” and accounts for about 1.5% of all new cancers annually diagnosed in the U.S.

Keith has worked in the past to support those facing cancer diagnoses, even starting up the Toby Keith Foundation in 2006. The organization streamlines its efforts around no-cost housing for children with cancer.

