‘Hard to live without her’: Benefit held for Lucia Garcia’s family after her death

Lucia Garcia's son, Dominique, being held by his grandmother.
Lucia Garcia's son, Dominique, being held by his grandmother.(Aaron Walling/KVLY)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PERHAM, M.N. (Valley News Live) - At the Church of St. Henry in Perham, MN, a community came together to raise support for the family of Lucia Garcia after her death. The 21-year-old Garcia was shot last month and died days later.

“She was amazing, she was a great sister,” said Jessica Lopez, Lucia’s sister. “She was my partner in life, she was born for me, she was made for me. It’s going to be hard to live without her.”

Lopez wants people to remember who Lucia was as a person, and not by how her life was cut short. The family said that they are grateful for the support and love they have seen from everyone. A gesture that means a lot to them as they continue to grieve over the death of Lucia.

“He never expected such great outpour of support for our family, for my sister and her son and it’s just amazing to see that and we’re so grateful.” said Lucia’s father, Raul Garcia, who was translated by Lopez.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, Lucia’s son Dominique is in the care of her family. Dominique was also shot during the attack at Plaza Azteca. The family considers him a miracle baby. According to the family, Dominique is recovering well.

“He’s our greatest blessing, he’s my [DAUGHTER’S] legacy now,” said Lucia’s mother, Maite Garcia, who was translated by Lopez. “We will try to do our best to do her justice as a mother, she was a mother. That was her life’s work and we understand that now, we understand that maybe that is what she came here to do and we will make her proud.”

A GoFundMe page is still set up for Lucia and Dominique, for more information, click here.

