Dilworth adds portable fingerprint scanner to help aid in identifying subjects

DILWORTH, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Dilworth Police Department is now equipped with portable fingerprint scanners.

The department says the scanner will help aid in identifying subjects during investigations.

They say suspects attempting to evade arrest often give names of family, friends, or others with verifiable information causing the possibility of a wrongful arrest.

The scanner, manufactured by DataWorks, has secure access to BCI and FBI criminal databases which will assist in quickly identifying someone.

Dilworth Police have the first DataWorks scanner in the FM area.

