Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Average US gasoline price jumps 39 cents to $5.10 per gallon

For the first time ever, the price for a gallon of regular gas in Broward County is selling at...
For the first time ever, the price for a gallon of regular gas in Broward County is selling at some gas stations for more than five dollars, as seen at this Mobil station in Margate, Fla., on Sunday, June, 12, 2022.(Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline spiked 39 cents over the past three weeks to $5.10 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the price jump comes amid higher crude oil costs and tight gasoline supplies.

The average price at the pump is $1.97 higher than it was one year ago.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $6.55 per gallon. The lowest average is in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $4.43 per gallon.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel rose 20 cents over three weeks, to $5.86 a gallon.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Washington Football Team's defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio looks over the field...
Jack Del Rio fined $100K for comments about Capitol riot
The driver got out at a red light and banged on the other driver's window
Fargo PD asks for help identifying a man reported for criminal mischief
Motorcyclist dies in head-on crash with semi in Barnes County
Lucas Gilbertson
Man jailed, allegedly tied to crime spree in Polk County
Widowed husband has death benefit
Widowed husband says there’s a 6-year delay in continuing his wife’s death benefit

Latest News

Garnell Whitfield, Jr., of Buffalo, N.Y., whose mother, Ruth Whitfield, was killed in the...
Senate bargainers announce outline of gun violence agreement
A 16-year-old musical prodigy graduated from UC Davis.
WATCH: 16-year-old musical prodigy graduates from college
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was proud of the Ukrainian defenders managing...
As fighting rages, Ukraine’s leader says troops defy Russia
A 16-year-old musical prodigy graduated from UC Davis.
WATCH: 16-year-old musical prodigy graduates