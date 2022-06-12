Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Georgia man killed baby at center of Amber Alert

An Amber Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Jaquari Bennett, who is believed to be in extreme...
An Amber Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Jaquari Bennett, who is believed to be in extreme danger.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Ga. (Gray News) - A Georgia man killed 1-year-old Jaquari Bennett after an Amber Alert had been issued for her, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Sunday.

Jaquari was abducted by Darian Javaris Bennett, 38, around 11:00 p.m. Saturday night, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. She was last seen at 95 Chandler Field Drive in Covington, Georgia.

Authorities say Bennett also shot and killed Jaquari’s mother. Her grandmother was also shot and flown to the hospital in critical condition. Two other children were inside the home at the time of the shootings and abduction.

Anyone with more information can call the Newton County Sheriff’s Office at 706-717-9915.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Washington Football Team's defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio looks over the field...
Jack Del Rio fined $100K for comments about Capitol riot
The driver got out at a red light and banged on the other driver's window
Fargo PD asks for help identifying a man reported for criminal mischief
Lucas Gilbertson
Man jailed, allegedly tied to crime spree in Polk County
Widowed husband has death benefit
Widowed husband says there’s a 6-year delay in continuing his wife’s death benefit
Motorcyclist dies in head-on crash with semi in Barnes County

Latest News

FILE - Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump storm the Capitol, Jan. 6,...
In Jan. 6 cases, 1 judge stands out as the toughest punisher
This image released by O & M Co./DKC shows Hugh Jackman, foreground left, and Sutton Foster...
Tony Awards has stars — and those usually far from spotlight
The nationwide average for a gallon of gas ticked just above $5 on Saturday, according to auto...
Several factors are converging to push gas prices higher
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was proud of the Ukrainian defenders managing...
Ukraine’s leader says his troops keep defying predictions