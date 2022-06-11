Widowed husband says there’s a 6-year delay in continuing his wife’s death benefit

KINDRED, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In September of 2015, an accident involving two semis and a school bus in foggy weather lead to the death of Cathryn Jostad.

No one was charged with Jostad’s death, but her family was told they would be receiving payments.

Now, her husband says not only has he lost his best friend, but he’s also lost $400,000.

“It’s an immoral act. You’re stealing from a dead woman and her family,” says Cathryn Jostad’s husband Bob.

Bob Jostad says after the Cass County State’s Attorney didn’t charge either driver with anything in the accident that killed his wife, who was driving a school bus on a foggy day. He says the family sued and got a settlement.

Bob was a first responder and was one of the first ones at the scene of the accident.

“She had a tough time seeing. So, she had tough glasses and her glasses were broken. Her legs were severed. She was pretty much in shock. But she said promise me you’ll do something to fix this,” says Jostad.

He says he feels he’s been coming up short of that.

Jostad says he had been receiving death benefit payments every two weeks from North Dakota’s Workman’s Safety & Insurance, or WSI. When he stopped receiving his wife’s death benefit, that’s when he started asking questions.

Jostad started with asking lawyers.

“He said it’s not even worth bringing up. What do you do here? There’s kids and grandkids to take care of,” says Jostad.

He says WSI didn’t say they weren’t going to pay it, but they have delayed continuing the payment for the next six years.

“Her grandchildren need to go to college now. Her children need to do things and have things now. They’re not going to pay any interest on it from what I understand,” says Jostad.

He says he was told this is a statute, and he understands this is a law. He doesn’t understand why no lawmakers want to change it.

“I’ve done all right. I’ve done just fine. I’ll survive with or without any money. It’s the principle. It’s the idea that you should not treat people poorly. You should not steal money from an old dead person,” says Jostad.

He says WSI has not been helpful answering his questions.

“Nobody but this one person even cares that she lived or died?” he says.

And Jostad says if this is happening to him, it has to be happening to others as well.

“The answer I get from WSI is, ‘We’re looking out for the people of North Dakota. Aren’t I, your children, and your grandchildren the children of North Dakota?” he says.

We reached out to WSI for a response, and we will let you know when/if we get a response.

