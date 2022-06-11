Survey: More adults identifying as transgender or nonbinary

(CNN) - Although less than 2% of Americans identify as either transgender or nonbinary, the ones who do are becoming more visible.

According to a recent survey from the Pew Research Center, more than 44% of U.S. adults personally know someone who is transgender.

About 20% say they know someone who is nonbinary. That describes a person who does not identify as either of the two traditional gender roles.

The research also showed adults under the age of 30 are more likely to identify as trans or nonbinary than older people.

