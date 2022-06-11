Contests
Structure fire in Bemidji, building and contents a total loss

Bemidji Fire Dept.
Bemidji Fire Dept.(Bemidji Fire Dept.)
By Kooper Shagena
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Bemidji Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire located at 179 Gem Lane NE in the City of Bemidji. Upon arrival, firefighters found a single-story residential-type structure engulfed. Firefighters went into defensive mode and fought the fire from the exterior- they were on scene for around two hours.

The structure and its contents are a total loss. No injuries are being reported. The fire is under investigation but appears to be accidental. Bemidji Fire Department was assisted by Bemidji Police Department, Bemidji Ambulance Service, Minnesota Energy, and Beltrami Electric.

