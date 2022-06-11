Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Motorcyclist dies in head-on crash with semi in Barnes County

(None)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARNES COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Finley man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a semi near Pillsbury, which is about 30 minutes north of Valley City.

The crash happened on Highway 26 just before 8 p.m. Friday.

The motorcycle and the semi were both traveling on the highway, but in opposite directions of each other.

A North Dakota Highway Patrol report states the 51-year-old motorcyclist lost control as both vehicles approached Highway 32.

The bike then overturned sliding into the opposite lane and striking head-on into the semi.

The motorcyclist was ejected due to the crash and the semi entered a ditch with the motorcycle stuck underneath.

The semi later became engulfed in flames causing it to burn up.

The driver of the semi, a 41-year-old man of Rogers, ND, was not hurt.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Washington Football Team's defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio looks over the field...
Jack Del Rio fined $100K for comments about Capitol riot
A work truck goes up in flames inside a construction zone.
UPDATE: Vehicle fire in West Fargo put out
Jeffrey Buckmeier mug
Fargo man sentenced to 27 years in federal prison for child pornography
Motorcycle crash
Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash in Fargo
Ahmed Abdi Hassan Jr.
Police: teen threatens to shoot victim, runs off with cash

Latest News

The plans for the construction at the Grand Forks International Airport.
GF Airport to be closed for commercial flights between Aug. 21-Spet. 2 for runway construction
Widowed husband has death benefit
Widowed husband says there’s a 6-year delay in continuing his wife’s death benefit
forecast june 10
10:00PM Weather June 10
10:00PM Sports June 10
10:00PM Sports June 10