Motorcyclist dies in head-on crash with semi in Barnes County

BARNES COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Finley man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a semi near Pillsbury, which is about 30 minutes north of Valley City.

The crash happened on Highway 26 just before 8 p.m. Friday.

The motorcycle and the semi were both traveling on the highway, but in opposite directions of each other.

A North Dakota Highway Patrol report states the 51-year-old motorcyclist lost control as both vehicles approached Highway 32.

The bike then overturned sliding into the opposite lane and striking head-on into the semi.

The motorcyclist was ejected due to the crash and the semi entered a ditch with the motorcycle stuck underneath.

The semi later became engulfed in flames causing it to burn up.

The driver of the semi, a 41-year-old man of Rogers, ND, was not hurt.

