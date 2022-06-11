Man jailed, allegedly tied to crime spree in Polk County

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - An East Grand Forks man is facing six new felony counts, with 5 of them related to theft or burglaries in the East Grand Forks area, and the other is for possessing meth.

Court documents reveal 5 separate instances of burglaries dating back to April 26, when a shop was broken into at a farm. On May 9th, a construction site in East Grand Forks reported a theft, with another being reported at a rural farmstead 6 days later. On May 21st, diesel was reportedly stolen from trucks in rural Polk County, and on May 28th, a deer stand worth $4500 was stolen.

Gilbertson was arrested on Sunday in Hubbard County on DWI charges. Court documents reveal that his tires appeared to match the tracks left at a number of reported theft locations. The next day, investigators searched his home and found a number of the stolen items, according to court documents.

Gilbertson has a lengthy criminal history in Polk County. He’s scheduled to be in court again June 21st.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.